James Harden Joins Steph Curry on Historic NBA List
The LA Clippers are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening at Intuit Dome. Following a four-game road trip where they went 2-2, the Clippers are looking to get back in the win column after a one-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.
Entering halftime tied 59-59 with Denver, the Clippers were led in scoring by James Harden who had 16 points at the break. Also making three first half three-pointers, Harden made NBA history.
Making his 3,000th career three-pointer in the first half of Sunday’s game, Harden joined Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is just the second player ever to reach that impressive milestone.
Harden recently became second all-time in made threes behind Curry, which is something the Warriors star talked about following a game against the Clippers.
Curry: “It’s special for sure… He’s had an unbelievable run. We’ve had a lot of battles. The fact that he’s now second on the list in front of two greats we both respect, it’s pretty special. We’ll see how far we both can push it. I know we got a lot left in the tank… He was the 3rd pick and I was 7th from the ‘09 class. Pretty special.”
Both from the 2009 NBA draft class, Harden and Curry have had several battles in the Western Conference playoffs over the years.
