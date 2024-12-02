All Clippers

James Harden Joins Steph Curry on Historic NBA List

LA Clippers star James Harden made NBA history against the Denver Nuggets.

Joey Linn

LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The LA Clippers are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening at Intuit Dome. Following a four-game road trip where they went 2-2, the Clippers are looking to get back in the win column after a one-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Entering halftime tied 59-59 with Denver, the Clippers were led in scoring by James Harden who had 16 points at the break. Also making three first half three-pointers, Harden made NBA history.

Making his 3,000th career three-pointer in the first half of Sunday’s game, Harden joined Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is just the second player ever to reach that impressive milestone.

Harden recently became second all-time in made threes behind Curry, which is something the Warriors star talked about following a game against the Clippers.

Curry: “It’s special for sure… He’s had an unbelievable run. We’ve had a lot of battles. The fact that he’s now second on the list in front of two greats we both respect, it’s pretty special. We’ll see how far we both can push it. I know we got a lot left in the tank… He was the 3rd pick and I was 7th from the ‘09 class. Pretty special.”

Both from the 2009 NBA draft class, Harden and Curry have had several battles in the Western Conference playoffs over the years.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News