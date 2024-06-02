James Harden Makes First Appearance Since Clippers' Elimination vs Mavericks
The Clippers finished their season far earlier than anyone expected after the Dallas Mavericks eliminated them in the first round. Other than Paul George making his weekly podcast appearances, very little has been seen from any of the team's star players during the offseason.
James Harden finally made a rare appearance roughly a month after the team's elimination.
Harden appeared at an Adidas Eurocamp in Italy to promote the Harden Vol. 8 "Eurocamp" PE. The shoes were made available exclusively to the participants in the camp. Harden's teammate Ivica Zubac was also in appearance at the camp and the two linked up together.
Harden is now a free agent heading into the 2024-25 NBA season after being owed $35.7 million last season. The Clippers have mentioned numerous times that it's a priority for the team to re-sign him as they start their next season at the Intuit Dome. Harden's tenure with the Clippers started out shaky in November, but from that moment on, he did everything that the team expected. He's not the same first-option player that he used to be, but as a third option, he's been fantastic.
Unfortunately, if the playoffs proved anything, it's that the trio of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden only successfully works if Kawhi Leonard is playing. Just three years ago, Paul George and James Harden together could have been enough star power to get out of the first round - that's not the case anymore.
