LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Game 6 Injury Report

The LA Clippers are in a must-win elimination game against the Denver Nuggets

Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) and forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) in the first half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers are back in California in the Intuit Dome as they take on the fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets in a pivotal win-or-go-home Game 6.

The LA Clippers dropped the last two games straight to the Denver Nuggets. Game 4 was due to a miraculous tip-in dunk by Aaron Gordon with less than one second left on the shot clock, and Game 5 was due to phenomenal performances from Russell Westbrook and Jamal Murray.

Los Angeles now has their back against the wall.

The Clippers never led in Game 5, with only one tie game early in the first quarter. They looked like they were stuck in second gear nearly the entire game and were caught sleeping by the Nuggets, who took full advantage of that.

The Clippers are now back home in LA and will need to rally behind their fans at the Intuit Dome and push this series to Game 7. The Clippers will be looking at their stars to lead the way, but particularly James Harden, who played under his averages in the last two games, both of which the Clippers dropped.

The Clippers are coming into Game 6 with a clean injury report containing no players.

Kawhi Leonard is AVAILABLE.

James Harden is AVAILABLE.

The Nuggets are coming into the game with one player listed on their injury report: DaRon Holmes II.

Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.

Apr 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) warms up before game five of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets will face off Thursday at 10:00 p.m. EST.

