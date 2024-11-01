James Harden Makes NBA History in LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden has been a force so far in this new NBA season. With Kawhi Leonard sidelined, Harden has been needed to take on a large responsibility for the Clippers, and has been thriving in that role. Coming into Thursday night's game against the Phoenix Suns, Harden has averaged 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists and 1.3 steals a game on 35.5/27/85.7 shooting splits.
Harden was doing his best to increase those averages early in Thursday's game, and just in the first quarter alone. Entering this game, Harden ranked second in the NBA in assists per game, (right behind Trae Young by ).3 assists).
Doing some of everything in the first quarter on Thursday, Harden made NBA history:
Via @TomerAzarly (h/t Basketball Reference's StatHead): "James Harden made history in the 1st quarter vs. the Suns: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks. First player since tracking began in 1996-97 to record those numbers in a quarter."
Many people had written off the Clippers when they lost Paul George, and the critics got louder when it was revealed that Kawhi Leonard would miss extended time. Harden has risen to the occasion to prove he is still capable of leading a team on his own while making history at the same time.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement