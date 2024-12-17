James Harden Reacts to Latest Kawhi Leonard Injury Development
The LA Clippers have been eagerly awaiting the return of Kawhi Leonard, but the team has stayed afloat with a 15-12 record in this absence. Leading that charge has been their star guard James Harden.
For as well as Harden has done as a leader without Leonard, he's been very excited to see Leonard participate in practice. The moment Leonard returns, Harden can finally take more of a step back and work a little less hard.
“Great. It’s Kawhi Leonard," Harden said. "We’re gonna be more excited to have him when we full practice… He’s inching his way back towards the court. Take his time. Whenever he’s ready, we’re ready for him.”
Without Kawhi Leonard, the LA Clippers have played the 9th-hardest schedule in the NBA and tied for the most back-to-backs in the league. They've had a plethora of things stacked against them, but despite that, they're only three games back of the second seed and tied for the sixth seed.
There isn't a specific date for Leonard's return, but one would hope that there's a possibility of him returning this month. The remaining six games for the Clippers this month are against the: Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans, and San Antonio Spurs. If the team can go 4-2 in that stretch, it'll be a huge positive.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade