James Harden Reacts to Latest Kawhi Leonard Injury Development

LA Clippers star James Harden gave his thoughts on Kawhi Leonard joining practice

Farbod Esnaashari

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1, left) and Kawhi Leonard (right) watch the game against the Utah Jazz from the bench during the fourth quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers have been eagerly awaiting the return of Kawhi Leonard, but the team has stayed afloat with a 15-12 record in this absence. Leading that charge has been their star guard James Harden.

For as well as Harden has done as a leader without Leonard, he's been very excited to see Leonard participate in practice. The moment Leonard returns, Harden can finally take more of a step back and work a little less hard.

“Great. It’s Kawhi Leonard," Harden said. "We’re gonna be more excited to have him when we full practice… He’s inching his way back towards the court. Take his time. Whenever he’s ready, we’re ready for him.”

Without Kawhi Leonard, the LA Clippers have played the 9th-hardest schedule in the NBA and tied for the most back-to-backs in the league. They've had a plethora of things stacked against them, but despite that, they're only three games back of the second seed and tied for the sixth seed.

There isn't a specific date for Leonard's return, but one would hope that there's a possibility of him returning this month. The remaining six games for the Clippers this month are against the: Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans, and San Antonio Spurs. If the team can go 4-2 in that stretch, it'll be a huge positive.

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

