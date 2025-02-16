James Harden's Blunt Warriors Statement Goes Viral
The NBA All-Star Game 2025 is being held in San Francisco this year, with the league's best meeting for a weekend of festivities and competition.
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden makes his 11th All-Star appearance, but his first since 2022. The three-time NBA scoring champion averages 21.5 points, 8.6 assists, and 5.8 for the Clippers this season.
On Saturday, the all-stars gathered to practice at the old Oracle Arena, the old home of the Golden State Warriors before they moved to the Chase Center in 2019. Golden State's championship run began in the vaunted Oracle Arena, which was a hostile place for the visiting team. Harden told reporters about his feelings about returning to this arena for the first time since 2019.
"Being in this arena gives me nightmares," he bluntly told reporters during the post-practice media session. He went on to say, "I don't like this place," with a big smile on his face.
As a member of the Houston Rockets, his teams were eliminated by the Warriors in four seasons during Golden State's heyday, losing to the trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green and eventually when Kevin Durant joined the Warriors.
Durant is now with the Phoenix Suns, and Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks this offseason, so the dynamic of the Western Conference has completely changed from those days when the Warriors were dominating. Harden's Clippers are currently 6th in the Western Conference standings, with a record of 31-23 on the year.
Harden is seeking his first NBA championship and hopes to bring one to the Clippers this season.
