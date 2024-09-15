James Harden's Former Teammate Makes Bold Statement About Him
LA Clippers star James Harden had a historic run with the Houston Rockets. Breaking numerous records en route to three-straight scoring titles and a league MVP award, Harden helped define an era of NBA basketball.
While many look back at Harden’s run in Houston with a great level of appreciation for what he accomplished, others choose to focus on what he didn’t accomplish. Failing to make the NBA Finals in his nine seasons with the Rockets, Harden did make two Western Conference Finals appearances (2015, 2018) but lost to the Golden State Warriors both times.
Appearing on the Ur.Perspectives podcast, Harden’s former teammate Danuel House spoke about why Harden is in his personal top-five of all-time despite those teams falling short.
“Why James gotta be in the top-five... name another NBA player that had three players guarding him night in and night out,” House said. “I’ll wait. Alright. Don’t get underneath these comments and get to talking, because I will @ you and we’re gonna talk basketball… Name another player that had three players come after him, bro.”
While top-five all-time is certainly a bold claim from House, this is his own personal list. Having watched Harden up close, House knows how unstoppable he was at his peak, even with two or three defenders on him at all times.
One of the greatest scorers in NBA history, Harden’s run in Houston will be remembered.
