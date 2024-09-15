All Clippers

James Harden's Former Teammate Makes Bold Statement About Him

LA Clippers star James Harden is one of the greatest guards in NBA history.

Joey Linn

Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. (4) and guard James Harden (13) against the Phoenix Suns at Toyota Center.
Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. (4) and guard James Harden (13) against the Phoenix Suns at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

LA Clippers star James Harden had a historic run with the Houston Rockets. Breaking numerous records en route to three-straight scoring titles and a league MVP award, Harden helped define an era of NBA basketball.

While many look back at Harden’s run in Houston with a great level of appreciation for what he accomplished, others choose to focus on what he didn’t accomplish. Failing to make the NBA Finals in his nine seasons with the Rockets, Harden did make two Western Conference Finals appearances (2015, 2018) but lost to the Golden State Warriors both times.

Appearing on the Ur.Perspectives podcast, Harden’s former teammate Danuel House spoke about why Harden is in his personal top-five of all-time despite those teams falling short.

“Why James gotta be in the top-five... name another NBA player that had three players guarding him night in and night out,” House said. “I’ll wait. Alright. Don’t get underneath these comments and get to talking, because I will @ you and we’re gonna talk basketball… Name another player that had three players come after him, bro.”

While top-five all-time is certainly a bold claim from House, this is his own personal list. Having watched Harden up close, House knows how unstoppable he was at his peak, even with two or three defenders on him at all times.

One of the greatest scorers in NBA history, Harden’s run in Houston will be remembered.

Related Articles

Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration

Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard

France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News