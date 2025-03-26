James Harden's Injury Status for Knicks-Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers had a rough month in February, going 5-7 in the month, however that all turned around in March when the Clippers started playing some of their best basketball of the season.
So far in March, Los Angeles has gone 8-4, which saw one of their better team wins against the Eastern Conference's first seed, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Their most recent loss was one that also inspired faith, a two-point loss to the number one seed in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Throughout the month, there has been a key driving piece to the Clippers' elevated play, and that has been the performance of James Harden. In the 12 games Harden has played this month, he has averaged 26.2 points, 9.5 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on 43/37/85 shooting splits.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, Harden took a knee to his thigh from Lu Dort in Sunday's game against the Thunder, causing him to fall and injure his foot in the process.
The Clippers officially submitted their injury report and have listed James Harden as QUESTIONABLE with right foot soreness for the game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.
As of now, it looks like it will be a game-time decision if fans will see Harden on the court in Madison Square Garden. However, he is currently traveling with the team, so there is optimism that fans will see him play.
The Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
