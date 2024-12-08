All Clippers

James Harden's Injury Status for LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets

The LA Clippers listed James Harden on the injury report against the Houston Rockets

Dec 4, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) warms up prior to a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
If there's one player on the LA Clippers who's deserved some much-needed rest, it's All-Star guard James Harden. Harden has played in all 24 of the Clippers' games this season, averaging 33.9 minutes a game.

After a brutal beatdown by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, the Clippers face off against the Houston Rockets tonight. Houston is on a two-game losing streak, but they've had LA's number in both of the games they've played this season. To make matters worse for LA, there's a chance that Harden won't play.

The LA Clippers have listed James Harden as questionable against the Houston Rockets due to right groin soreness. It's the first time Harden has been listed with the injury for the Clippers and not much has been said about it, even during practice on Saturday.

Through 24 games this season, Harden is averaging 21.6 points, 8.5 assists, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals on 38/34/90 shooting from the field. While Harden's shooting has left much to be desired, he's done absolutely everything for the Clippers and been a tremendous floor-raiser for the team. While Harden is the offensive leader, Norman Powell is the team's leading scorer in their one-two-punch combination.

It's hard to see how the Clippers defeat the Rockets tonight without Harden, but crazier things have happened this season. The two teams face off at 9:00 p.m. EST tonight.

