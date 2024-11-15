James Harden's Steph Curry Statement Goes Viral
LA Clippers star James Harden could make NBA history on Friday night against the Houston Rockets. Four threes away from passing Ray Allen for second on the all-time list, Harden has an opportunity to make history in Houston where he played most of his career.
Harden was asked earlier this month about the looming record, telling reporters what it means to be part of that legacy.
“It’s huge,” Harden said. “Seeing Ray Ray. The sniper he was. The big time shots he took and he made. Now just being a part of that legacy. Hopefully I can get right behind Steph. It’s a great accomplishment…”
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers with 3,779 and counting. With the four-time champion continuing to put that record further out of reach, Harden joked in an interview with ESPN’s Shams Charania that he doesn’t count.
“I’m gonna consider myself number one,” Harden joked. “Steph don’t count.”
The clip of Harden's comment was first shared by ESPN on TikTok where it went viral with over 720,000 views. Harden has a lot of respect for Curry, and also expressed that recently.
“It happened fast," Harden said of he and Curry being in year 16. "Just the prime of that Rockets situation going up against that dynasty was just like real… I had to really go up against a real dynasty. It’s special. I’m overly excited and proud of what he’s accomplished in his career. It’s one of those things and stories we can talk about when we get older and retire.”
While Harden won’t catch Curry in threes, being second all-time on such a major list is an incredible accomplishment.
