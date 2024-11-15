All Clippers

James Harden's Steph Curry Statement Goes Viral

LA Clippers star James Harden spoke on Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

Joey Linn

LA Clippers guard James Harden after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena.
LA Clippers guard James Harden after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
LA Clippers star James Harden could make NBA history on Friday night against the Houston Rockets. Four threes away from passing Ray Allen for second on the all-time list, Harden has an opportunity to make history in Houston where he played most of his career.

Harden was asked earlier this month about the looming record, telling reporters what it means to be part of that legacy.

“It’s huge,” Harden said. “Seeing Ray Ray. The sniper he was. The big time shots he took and he made. Now just being a part of that legacy. Hopefully I can get right behind Steph. It’s a great accomplishment…”

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers with 3,779 and counting. With the four-time champion continuing to put that record further out of reach, Harden joked in an interview with ESPN’s Shams Charania that he doesn’t count.

“I’m gonna consider myself number one,” Harden joked. “Steph don’t count.”

The clip of Harden's comment was first shared by ESPN on TikTok where it went viral with over 720,000 views. Harden has a lot of respect for Curry, and also expressed that recently.

“It happened fast," Harden said of he and Curry being in year 16. "Just the prime of that Rockets situation going up against that dynasty was just like real… I had to really go up against a real dynasty. It’s special. I’m overly excited and proud of what he’s accomplished in his career. It’s one of those things and stories we can talk about when we get older and retire.”

While Harden won’t catch Curry in threes, being second all-time on such a major list is an incredible accomplishment.

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

