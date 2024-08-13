James Harden's Thunder Teammate Reveals Untold Story of Leaving Kevin Durant
James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook will forever be known as one of the biggest "what-if" scenarios in NBA history. The three MVPs were arguably the greatest trio in NBA history but never saw their full potential realized when Harden left the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012 due to money disputes.
Fast forward to over a decade later, James Harden's former OKC Thunder teammate Kendrick Perkins revealed an untold story about Harden's departure from the team. According to Perkins, the 2012 Olympic team played a huge factor in James Harden breaking up from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Perkins revealed the story on the Road Trippin' podcast with Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, and Allie Clifton.
"James Harden, when he was on Oklahoma City, soon as we went to the NBA Finals, I remember having this conversation when we got back when KD, James Harden, and Russ got back from the Olympics winning the gold. KD said, 'Man, we about to lose James, and it's not about the money.' I said, 'What are you talking about?' He said, 'We're about to lose James because when was over in the Olympics Bron, D-Wade, all those guys were telling James, 'Bro you're too nice bro to be coming off the bench, you're a number one option, you need to have your own team.'' Two months later, he's traded to the Rockets. He turned down the contract extension, and the rest is history."
While James Harden leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder may have been an inevitability due to LeBron James' meddling during the 2012 Olympics, money was ultimately the biggest issue in Harden leaving - he said it himself in the past
"I felt like I already made a sacrifice coming off the bench and doing whatever it takes to help the team, and they weren’t willing to help me," Harden said.
At the end of the day, money talks, and the Oklahoma City Thunder didn't talk enough for James Harden's liking.