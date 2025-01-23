Jaylen Brown Suffers Injury During Celtics vs Clippers
The LA Clippers and Boston Celtics faced off on Wednesday night in one of the more unexpectedly competitive games of the season.
A Clippers team missing every single one of its starters somehow took a Celtics team led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to overtime. Granted, the Celtics were missing Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis, but they still had their two most important players on the court.
While the intention of Wednesday night's game for both teams was to rest its key players and be ready for their back-to-back, it seems like the Celtics didn't come out of it completely unscathed.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown revealed that he rolled an ankle against the Clippers, and it was an ankle he had already rolled previously. Boston plays the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night and Brown expects to play in the back-to-back. However, it could be a different story entirely when the adrenaline wears off and Brown wakes up on Thursday. The injury report for the Celtics has not yet been released for Thursday night's game.
The LA Clippers may not have won on Wednesday night, but it was as big of a moral victory as a shorthanded team could get against the defending champions. There were clear moments when it looked like LA had a chance to win, but the margin for error was just too slim.
