Jimmy Butler's Official Status for Heat vs Clippers

The LA Clippers are hosting the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Nov 18, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In a year where there has been limited drama ahead of February's NBA trade deadline, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler decided to take matters into his own hands. Butler publicly suggested he wanted to be traded, and labeled every team except the Heat as a potential landing spot.

Butler has been linked to multiple franchises, but with less than a month until the February 6th trade deadline, there have been no movements yet.

It has become a recent trend where a franchise's star practically demands a trade, but Butler has actually been one of the most successful Heat players in recent memory. Butler led the Heat to three Eastern Conference Finals and two NBA Finals appearances in the last five years.

But, Butler's relationship with Miami has completely faltered, as the team decided to hand him a seven-game suspension for "conduct detrimental to the team." Due to this suspension, Butler is ruled out for Monday's Heat-LA Clippers matchup.

Butler has been slightly disappointing this season ahead of his suspension, averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists through 22 games. This is his lowest scoring mark since the 2013-14 season, but he is shooting a career-high 55.2% from the field.

The Clippers are hosting the Heat on Monday night, playing their first home game since the tragic LA wildfires postponed their last matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Clippers are fairly healthy for Monday's matchup, but face a Miami squad on a three-game win streak. LA has lost four of their last five, so they are desperate to take advantage of a Butler-less Heat team to get back on track.

Logan Struck
