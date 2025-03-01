JJ Redick Gives Injury Update on Key Starter After Lakers-Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Los Angeles Clippers in their return to the crypto.com Arena on Friday night. A star-studded night with a star-studded matchup, the two teams who once shared an arena are now separate with the opening of the Intuit Dome. Unfortunately for the Clippers, their return was spoiled.
Following 59 combined points from Luka Doncic and LeBron James, it was too much for the Clippers as the Lakers took the 106-102 win. While both sides were shorthanded, with Norman Powell out and Austin Reaves getting injured early, the Lakers extended their win streak to five games. After the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick addressed the injury situation on a key starter.
According to Coach Redick, Lakers forward Rui Hachimura is suffering from left patella tendinopathy in his knee, which forced him out of Friday's contest. It was Hachimura's first missed game since January 27th against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Lakers will hope for a speedy recovery for Hachimura, who has been playing some of the best basketball of his career. In 50 games this season, he's averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and shooting 41% from behind the arc.
With his future availability uncertain as he'll be evaluated in one week, the Clippers and Lakers will have a rematch on Sunday back in the crypto.com Arena, with tip-off set for 9:30 p.m. EST.
