Jordan Poole's Final Injury Status for Clippers vs Wizards
After winning five consecutive games, the LA Clippers suffered a 32-point road loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday, crushing their hot streak.
Looking to bounce back, the Clippers travel to the capital to face the Washington Wizards. The Wizards hold the worst record in the NBA at 2-14, currently on a 12-game losing streak.
The Clippers should not have many problems with a poor Washington team, but the Wizards are getting some reinforcements for the cross-conference matchup. After missing their last two games, Wizards standout guard Jordan Poole will be able to suit up for Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers.
Via Josh Robbins: "Jordan Poole, who missed Washington's last two games because of a sore left hip flexor, will be available to play tonight against the Clippers."
Poole is Washington's leading scorer so far this season, averaging 21.2 points, 4.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game with impressive 45.9/44.3/88.9 shooting splits. The 25-year-old guard is having a career season, but his great play has not led to wins for the Wizards.
With Poole active, the Wizards could hypothetically give the Clippers some problems on Wednesday, but on the second leg of a back-to-back, Washington should not be able to keep up with LA.
A loss to the Wizards would put a real downer in LA's early-season success, but Washington's poor play on both ends of the court should lead to a Clippers win.
