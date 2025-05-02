All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Makes NBA History in Clippers-Nuggets Game 6

Liam Willerup

Apr 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) in the second quarter during five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers entered the 2025 NBA postseason with high hopes, as despite many doubting the Clippers heading into the season after Paul George's departure, LA ended the year on an eight-game winning streak to set themselves up for a first-round series against the Denver Nuggets. As was predicted, the series has lived up to the anticipation.

On Thursday night, however, the Clippers find themselves down 3-2 in the series and looking to avoid elimination on their home floor. To do so, there's no better person for LA to lean on than Kawhi Leonard, their superstar forward who has two NBA Championships to his name. A storied playoff performer, Leonard climbed up another all-time list during Game 6.

Leonard passed up NBA legend Julius Erving to become 25th on the all-time career playoff points list. He's also now within single digits of surpassing Dennis Johnson for 24th, where a then larger gap exists for 23rd place with Paul Pierce.

Whether it was his time in San Antonio or his one year with the Toronto Raptors, Leonard has proven throughout his career that he elevates his game when the playoffs come around. If not for injuries, Leonard would surely find himself higher on playoff lists such as this one.

If the Clippers can force a Game 7, the series will return to Denver, where the winner is set to go on to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the next round.

