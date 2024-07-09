Kawhi Leonard Reveals Truth About Paul George Leaving for 76ers
When Paul George left the LA Clippers for the Philadelphia 76ers, it shocked the entire basketball world - the one person it didn't shock though, was Kawhi Leonard.
During a Team USA media session, Kawhi Leonard was asked about giving his blessing to Paul George about leaving the Clippers for the 76ers. It turns out, that Kawhi Leonard revealed that he and Paul George talked the whole way through the decision.
"I mean, we know what it was before the season, so, we knew what it was going to come down to," Leonard said. "So, we talked the whole way through, it was no surprise."
During the newest episode of Podcast P, Paul George revealed a similar story. George had mentioned that he owed Kawhi Leonard a conversation about leaving the team.
"He understood like ‘Go get your bag like P, go get your back. I can't even be mad at you.’ I look at Kawhi as one of my best friends in this league," George said. "Somebody that I f**k with. Our families love each other. So it was tough to leave him just with how much I enjoyed being out there with him. That was one of a big decision too that weighed a lot on me was just, damn, I'm leaving my boy. But I had to have that conversation with him. We talked and he gave me his blessings of like, man, just go do what's best for you."
The Kawhi Leonard and Paul George may be over, but it's very clear that the friendship between the two stars is still alive and well.
