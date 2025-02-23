Kawhi Leonard's Final Injury Status for Clippers-Pacers
After suffering a rough loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, the LA Clippers need a bounce-back win against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon.
Unfortunately, it looks like the LA Clippers will be very shorthanded as they face off against a very healthy Pacers team.
The LA Clippers have downgraded both Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell from questionable to OUT against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.
Leonard has been ruled out due to left foot soreness. It remains to be seen whether or not the Clippers are simply resting him because of a back-to-back, or if he actually sustained an injury against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
Typically, when the Clippers rule out Leonard due to rest, he's listed as out due to injury management.
Through 16 games this season, Leonard is averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 46/38/83 shooting from the field. The numbers are all a significant downgrade across the board from Leonard's averages on the Clippers, but he's still working into shape and only playing 26.4 minutes a game.
Even though Leonard's numbers have been low this season, he's still had some moments this season where he's looked like himself. Against the Bucks on Thursday, he put up 25 points,4 rebounds, and 4 assists on 40/50/100 shooting from the field.
The shorthanded LA Clippers face off against the Indiana Pacers at 2:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade