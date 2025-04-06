Kawhi Leonard's Final Injury Status for Clippers vs Mavericks
The Los Angeles Clippers head into the second night of their back-to-back on Saturday, facing the Dallas Mavericks yet again after beating them 114-91 on Friday night. With every game being crucial down the stretch for the Clippers as they aim to improve their playoff seeding, the Clippers will be doing whatever they can to secure a fourth-straight win.
Leading the way for the Clippers Friday night was Kawhi Leonard, who led the team in scoring with 20 points and added six rebounds as well. Currently playing some of his best basketball over the last 15 games. As his status was in question, the Clippers have released his final injury status for Saturday's game.
After being listed as questionable heading into Saturday's contest due to right knee injury management, the Clippers have announced that Leonard is good to go. Despite being limited to one game of back-to-backs recently, head coach Ty Lue said he's "been trying to do it for some time now" and will finally get the chance.
During the last 15 games for Leonard, he's averaged 25.1 points and 7.0 rebounds while leading the team to an 11-4 record in that stretch. Even though James Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac have been great this season, this team can go far if Leonard performs like he has been recently.
As for Saturday's game, tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. EST between the Clippers and Mavericks.
