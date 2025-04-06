All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's Final Injury Status for Clippers vs Mavericks

The Los Angeles Clippers have announced Kawhi Leonard's final status against the Dallas Mavericks

Liam Willerup

Apr 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball against Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball against Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Clippers head into the second night of their back-to-back on Saturday, facing the Dallas Mavericks yet again after beating them 114-91 on Friday night. With every game being crucial down the stretch for the Clippers as they aim to improve their playoff seeding, the Clippers will be doing whatever they can to secure a fourth-straight win.

Leading the way for the Clippers Friday night was Kawhi Leonard, who led the team in scoring with 20 points and added six rebounds as well. Currently playing some of his best basketball over the last 15 games. As his status was in question, the Clippers have released his final injury status for Saturday's game.

After being listed as questionable heading into Saturday's contest due to right knee injury management, the Clippers have announced that Leonard is good to go. Despite being limited to one game of back-to-backs recently, head coach Ty Lue said he's "been trying to do it for some time now" and will finally get the chance.

During the last 15 games for Leonard, he's averaged 25.1 points and 7.0 rebounds while leading the team to an 11-4 record in that stretch. Even though James Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac have been great this season, this team can go far if Leonard performs like he has been recently.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonar
Apr 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots against Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As for Saturday's game, tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. EST between the Clippers and Mavericks.

Related Articles

Latest James Harden Update After Injury in Thunder-Clippers Game

NBA Admits Massive Missed Call in Clippers vs OKC Thunder

James Harden Breaks Silence on Injury Scare in Clippers-Thunder

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughtsg

Home/News