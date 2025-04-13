Kawhi Leonard's Honest Statement After Clippers-Warriors
In the last game of the 2024-25 regular season, the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors went into an overtime thriller. Of course, it was just a regular-season matchup, but it had all the makings of a playoff game.
The Clippers ultimately took down the Warriors in Golden State 124-119 to clinch the final guaranteed playoff spot, effectively sending the Warriors to the play-in tournament.
In the win, the Clippers were led by their star duo of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, combining for 72 points on 26-43 shooting from the field and 9-16 from three-point range.
After the game, Leonard talked about the relief of securing a playoff spot and how it feels to be back in the postseason.
“I’m happy that we’re in it. The last three weeks it feels like we’ve been in a playoff mindset or environment. We had to really win every game to get to this point. I don’t know what our record was, but I think we lost two games in the last three weeks, or something like that. I’m happy and proud we were able to fight and get in the playoffs without the play-in.”
The Clippers have been one of the best teams in the NBA, winning eight consecutive games and 18 of their last 21 to close out the 2024-25 regular season. LA now heads into a first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, which will be a huge test for Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and company going against three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.