Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers-76ers
The LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off for the second time this season on Sunday. The first matchup between these two teams came at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, and was a game the Clippers won by a final score of 110-98.
When the NBA made the schedule, there was likely some intentionality with putting the two Clippers vs. 76ers matchups early in the season. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George missed a lot of time due to injuries while teammates in Los Angeles, and it made sense for the league to schedule their head-to-head battles early in the season in hopes they’d both be available.
This unfortunately did not work out, as Leonard has yet to make his season debut, and remains out for Sunday’s game in Philadelphia. As for George, he played in his return to Los Angeles, but will not be available for this game.
Clippers head coach Ty Lue told reporters before Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings that Leonard would not be traveling on this four-game road trip. This rules the star forward out for all of November, but the Clippers have done well in his absence.
Entering play on Sunday, the Clippers are 10-7 through 17 games, which has them tied for sixth in the Western Conference standings. The Clippers were briefly in sole possession of the fifth seed after their win on Friday, but the Denver Nuggets’ win on Saturday gave them back possession of that spot.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade