Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers-Kings
The LA Clippers have been one of the more impressive Western Conference teams to start the NBA season. While their 9-7 record doesn’t jump off the page, their win profile includes some impressive victories, and all of them have come without Kawhi Leonard.
Sidelined to start the season due to right knee injury management, Leonard has yet to make his season debut. The Clippers know they need the star forward in order to maximize this roster’s potential, but in the meantime they have done well in his absence.
The Clippers are playing their first home NBA Cup game on Friday against the Sacramento Kings, and Leonard has again been ruled out due to injury management.
Clippers head coach Ty Lue recently told reporters Leonard has begun shooting “a little bit” but there has still been no full practice action for the star forward.
“We just gotta win games until we get No. 2 back,” Lue told reporters after the Clippers beat the Golden State Warriors earlier this week.
Some of LA’s recent wins have been very impressive. Snapping the Orlando Magic’s six-game winning streak, the Clippers have also handed Golden State two of its three losses this season. It would certainly be fun to see what this group looks like with a healthy Leonard in the mix.
For now, the Clippers are looking to stack wins in Leonard's absence.
