Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers vs Jazz
The Los Angeles Clippers are taking on the Utah Jazz to conclude their back-to-back stretch ahead of the All-Star break. This is the second game in a week that the two teams play against each other.
The Clippers are entering this game as the favorites after a huge win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. One of the players to thank for this highlight win was Kawhi Leonard who finished the game with 25 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, Leonard is on the injury report ahead of Thursday’s game.
The Clippers are ruling Leonard out for Thursday’s game with right knee injury management. Outside of Leonard’s status, the Clippers are fairly healthy considering they are on a back-to-back stretch.
Leonard has averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 46/36/81 from the field this season. He has spent five seasons with the Clippers and has been a star since he arrived.
The Clippers just dominated the Jazz less than a week ago when they defeated the Jazz by 20 points. The LA Clippers are currently 6th in the standings and only one game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Clippers' chances have shrunk with the status of Leonard as they hold a record of 20-18 without him, however, they should still have more than enough to take on the fourteenth-seeded Utah Jazz.
