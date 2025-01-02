All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers vs OKC Thunder

The LA Clippers listed Kawhi Leonard on the injury report against the Oklahoma City Thunder

Farbod Esnaashari

Dec 27, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks on as center Ivica Zubac (40) returns to the bench in the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers have the impossible task of stopping the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. For as competitive as the Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard, the Thunder have been on a completely different level, with a 12-game winning streak to prove it.

OKC will be missing a big gun in Chet Holmgren tonight, but the Clippers will be missing an even bigger gun on their side.

The LA Clippers have listed Kawhi Leonard as out with a right knee injury recovery against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Leonard has not played in a game yet with the LA Clippers this season, but there are expectations that the return will be very soon. He has been practicing five-on-five with the team, and Law Murray of The Athletic believes a return is coming on January 4.

Even if Kawhi Leonard were playing against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the matchup would be difficult. Without Leonard, the matchup is going to be nearly impossible for LA. After getting absolutely embarrassed by San Antonio on January 1, one would have to imagine that the Clippers should have some extra fight in them tonight. However, there's also the chance that the LA could be exhausted.

LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonar
Dec 4, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard watches from the bench during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The LA Clippers face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight. A win against OKC could send the Clippers into the fifth seed.

