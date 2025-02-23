All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers vs Pacers

Kawhi Leonard is listed on the injury report for the LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers game

Farbod Esnaashari

Feb 6, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) gets a hand after a foul in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) gets a hand after a foul in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers are on an incredibly rough eight-game road trip with their third stop being against a very hot Indiana Pacers team.

The Clippers suffered a very disappointing loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, having their three-game winning streak snapped in the process. While they hope to get back on the right track against the Pacers, it'll be extra tough because it's the first night of a back-to-back.

Since the Clippers are on a back-to-back, the team has listed Kawhi Leonard on the injury report. Leonard has been listed as questionable with left foot soreness.

It's a bit unexpected to see Leonard be listed with left foot soreness, as opposed to knee injury management. With that in mind, there is a chance that Leonard's injury status solely isn't because of a back-to-back. Some fans believe that he was grimacing and limping after a three-point play against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard
Feb 20, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) puts up a shot against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Through 16 games this season, Leonard is averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals on 46/38/83 shooting in 26.4 minutes a game. Leonard's numbers are still a massive downgrade from his usual averages on the Clippers, and it's clear that he's still working into shape.

The LA Clippers face off against the Indiana Pacers at 5:00 p.m. EST on Sunday. LA needs to win in order to stay out of a play-in spot.

