Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers vs Pacers
The LA Clippers are on an incredibly rough eight-game road trip with their third stop being against a very hot Indiana Pacers team.
The Clippers suffered a very disappointing loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, having their three-game winning streak snapped in the process. While they hope to get back on the right track against the Pacers, it'll be extra tough because it's the first night of a back-to-back.
Since the Clippers are on a back-to-back, the team has listed Kawhi Leonard on the injury report. Leonard has been listed as questionable with left foot soreness.
It's a bit unexpected to see Leonard be listed with left foot soreness, as opposed to knee injury management. With that in mind, there is a chance that Leonard's injury status solely isn't because of a back-to-back. Some fans believe that he was grimacing and limping after a three-point play against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.
Through 16 games this season, Leonard is averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals on 46/38/83 shooting in 26.4 minutes a game. Leonard's numbers are still a massive downgrade from his usual averages on the Clippers, and it's clear that he's still working into shape.
The LA Clippers face off against the Indiana Pacers at 5:00 p.m. EST on Sunday. LA needs to win in order to stay out of a play-in spot.
