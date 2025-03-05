Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers vs Pistons
The LA Clippers are falling apart. The team has lost 6 of their last 7 games and only beaten one winning team since January 25.
One could attribute their fall to injuries, but even when the team was relatively healthy outside of Norman Powell, they were still dropping games consistently. To make matters worse, they still don't have a fully healthy Kawhi Leonard that can close fourth quarters or play back-to-backs.
The Clippers listed Kawhi Leonard as out against the Detroit Pistons due to knee injury management on Wednesday night. Head coach Ty Lue also announced it on Tuesday night after the brutal collapse against the Phoenix Suns.
Without Leonard, the Clippers will likely be very shorthanded against the Detroit Pistons. Both Norman Powell and Ben Simmons will be out, and it remains to be seen who else will be.
The Detroit Pistons are currently the sixth-seed, on a two-game winning streak, and have won nine out of their last ten games. With that in mind, it's hard to see any optimism in terms of how the Clippers could win against them.
The Clippers were handed an absolute gift of all gifts against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Not only did they fail to capitalize, but they somehow made themselves look worse than the Suns, which felt like an impossible task for any team in the league right now.
