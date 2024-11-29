All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers vs Timberwolves

The LA Clippers have listed Kawhi Leonard on the injury report vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

Farbod Esnaashari

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers take on the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, straight after Anthony Edwards gave his team a tongue-lashing. Unfortunately for the Clippers, they still won't be fully healthy.

The Clippers have been without both Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell for numerous games, but somehow, the team still won five out of their last six games. Their lone loss was against the Boston Celtics, which they probably had no business winning anyway.

The LA Clippers have officially listed Kawhi Leonard as out against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a right knee injury recovery. Leonard has not practiced with the Clippers yet this season, has not played a game with the team yet and still has no recovery timetable for when he is supposed to return. There is no injury in the league more covered in ambiguity than Leonard's.

The fact that the Clippers have figured out a way to go 12-8 without Leonard speaks volumes about how great the team's defense is and how deep the team is. If Leonard were to return this season at full strength, the Clippers would legitimately be a contender. Unfortunately "if Kawhi Leonard" seems to be the statement that's followed the Clippers for five years straight now. It's becoming less and less of a reality and more and more of what they should move on from.

The LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves face off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.

