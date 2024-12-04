Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers vs Timberwolves
After losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves last week, the LA Clippers get a second chance at revenge on their home court this week. Unfortunately for LA, it'll be on the second night of a back-to-back.
When the Clippers faced off against the Timberwolves last week, it was one of LA's worst-played games of the season. The perfect exclamation point of the game was the sheer fact in how they lost - Kris Dunn tripping over nothing after a stop, the team failing to call a timeout, and just whole plethora of comedic errors.
The Clippers were missing Kawhi Leonard in their first matchup against the Timberwolves this season, and unfortunately, they'll be missing him again tonight.
LA has officially listed Kawhi Leonard as out against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to his right knee injury recovery. There is no timetable on when Leonard will return, but he's been partaking in his own workouts.
The third and final time that the Clippers and TImberwolves face-off will be on January 6. Hopefully, Leonard will be back by then, because all of his encounters against Anthony Edwards have always been very memorable. The two share a very special bond that seems to be one of the rare very moments of a player attempting to trash-talk Leonard.
The LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves face off at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight.
