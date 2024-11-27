All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers vs Wizards

The LA Clippers have listed Kawhi Leonard on the injury report vs the Washington Wizards

Mar 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Washington Wizards forward Richaun Holmes (22) as he is fouled by guard Jordan Poole (13) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
After a crushing loss against the red-hot Boston Celtics, the Clippers have a great chance to bounce back against the worst team in the Eastern Conference - the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards are currently on a 12-game losing streak and have the worst record in the NBA at 2-14. Regardless, the Clippers can't sleep on Washington, because these are the types of games where desperation truly kicks in. The Clippers will have to do it again tonight without their best player on the court.

The LA Clippers have officially listed Kawhi Leonard as out due to a right knee injury recovery. Leonard has spent all season dealing with inflammation in his knee and has yet to play for the Clippers this season. Leonard has not even practiced with the Clippers yet this season, and remains out indefinitely for the team.

Despite not having Leonard all season, the Clippers have an overall record of 11-8 in the brutal Western Conference. If they win tonight, there's a scenario where the Clippers could go 12-8 and be the fourth seed. While Leonard may be out, there's a chance that the team's new star Norman Powell returns tonight.

The LA Clippers and Washington Wizards face off at 7:00 p.m. EST tonight. It'll be a game that isn't a must-win for the Clippers, but one that they can not lose.

