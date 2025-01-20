Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls
The LA Clippers have one of the most brutal weeks of basketball in the NBA right now. Due to the re-scheduled game against the Charlotte Hornets because of the LA wildfires, the Clippers now have five games in seven nights this week.
After checking off game number one against the Lakers with a win, the Clippers now have a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. They'll have one night of rest, then have to play another back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday night. As such, numerous players are likely to rest throughout the process, including Kawhi Leonard.
During Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed that Kawhi Leonard will not be playing against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.
In all likelihood, it seems tough to see Kawhi play in any back-to-backs this season for the LA Clippers. If it were to happen, it would probably be very late in the season. Kawhi still had a 24-minute restriction against the Lakers on Sunday night and did not play in the fourth quarter.
Even without Kawhi, the Clippers should be able to handle a Chicago Bulls team that is currently on a five-game losing streak. What remains to be seen is how many other players the Clippers will rest during this rough stretch of games.
The LA Clippers face off against the Chicago Bulls at 10:30 p.m. EST on Monday.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade