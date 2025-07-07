Kawhi Leonard's Latest Offseason Appearance Goes Viral
While some NBA fans want to see their star players only in the gym offseason, the reality is that's not the case with professional athletes. Even when they put in their work, whether they make it public or not, they need to rest. Sometimes, that resting can take form in many different ways.
NBA stars like Jimmy Butler have been spending plenty of time around other active sports, such as F1 and the Club World Cup. For Los Angeles Clippers star and NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard, he decided to wind down on Saturday by taking some time to go back to where he became a collegiate star.
Posted by the official MLB page on X, Leonard was seen in a suite at the San Diego Padres vs Texas Rangers game at Petco Park in San Diego Saturday night. Leonard, a former San Diego State Aztec, starred at the college for two seasons before becoming the 15th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.
The Padres went on to lose to the Rangers 7-4, with Kyle Higashioka leading the way for the Rangers with three hits and five RBIs. Even though Leonard is a Padres fan, he likely won't be losing sleep over the team's loss.
Leonard is coming off his 13th season in the NBA, where in 37 games he averaged 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting just under 50% from the field. The Clippers essentially brought back their entire rotation for next year, aside from adding Brook Lopez. With the team in the rumor mill for Bradley Beal and Chris Paul, they might not be done just yet.
