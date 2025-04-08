Kawhi Leonard's Official Injury Status for Clippers vs Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs might be eliminated from playoff contention, but that doesn't mean they still can't alter the course of the standings with a handful of games remaining. On Tuesday night, the Spurs travel to Los Angeles to face a Clippers team needing every win they can get down the stretch.
While the Spurs can play spoiler on Tuesday night and push the Clippers to the play-in seeding, LA enters on a four-game winning streak and is playing some of their best basketball of the season. Tuesday will be a rematch for Kawhi Leonard against his former team, as it will be his 16th contest against the Spurs. However, an appearance on the injury report could change that.
The Clippers have listed Leonard as questionable for Tuesday's contest due to right knee injury management. Despite Leonard playing in both halves of a back-to-back recently, he's now back on the injury report to potentially be sidelined for Tuesday's contest before a Wednesday game against the Houston Rockets.
If Leonard does end up being good to go, he'll look to improve upon his 25.0 points per game average in his career against San Antonio. Leonard scored 27 points and had seven assists in his last meeting with the Spurs earlier this year.
Whether or not Leonard suits up for Los Angeles, tip-off at the Intuit Dome tonight between the Clippers and Spurs is set for 10:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Makes Feelings Clear on Kawhi Leonard
NBA Fans React to Kawhi Leonard Injury News Before Clippers vs Spurs
Former NBA Star Reacts to Draymond Green's Controversial Foul