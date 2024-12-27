All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's Official Injury Status for Clippers vs Warriors

The LA Clippers have listed Kawhi Leonard on the injury report against the Golden State Warriors

Dec 14, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images
For weeks, Kawhi Leonard had begun an injury ramp-up phase that had fans excited about the potential opportunity for the superstar to rejoin the Clippers against the Warriors.

Leonard had been practicing full five-on-five contact with the Clippers and even traveled with the team on their road trip to Dallas and Memphis. His participation in practice had even his teammates excited.

Unfortunately for the LA Clippers and their fans, Leonard will not be returning against the Golden State Warriors tonight. The team has listed Leonard as out against the Warriors due to a right knee injury recovery.

Leonard continues to participate in five-on-five practice with the Clippers, but head coach Ty Lue revealed that Leonard needs more five-on-five practice before returning. Leonard will also not be traveling with the Clippers to their road trip against the San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Even without Leonard, the LA Clippers have somehow figured out a way to remain very competitive with a 17-13 record. Numerous role players like Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell have stepped up to become legitimate stars in Leonard's absence, while Harden has reconfigured his game to become the offensive maestro of the Clippers.

The LA Clippers already have a 2-0 regular season series lead against the Golden State Warriors. A win tonight would solidify LA's positioning against the Warriors and win the series.

The LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.

