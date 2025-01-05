Kawhi Leonard's Statement After Injury Return Goes Viral
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his NBA season debut against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night, tallying 12 points in 19 minutes. Out all season with right knee injury recovery, Leonard had some strong moments in his first game back.
The Clippers snapped a two-game losing streak in Leonard’s return, improving to 20-15 on the season. Ty Lue told reporters after the game that Leonard’s return will be treated like the preseason as he ramps up after his long absence. Leonard's minutes restriction seems to be around 20 right now.
Speaking on the broadcast after the game, Leonard made a statement that went viral.
"It felt great," Leonard said of his return. "Was able to throw some paint on the canvas tonight. We're working to create something beautiful so let's keep going."
Several pages stared Leonard’s first statement after returning, and fans loved it.
Leonard also spoke postgame about returning to a Clippers team that has been playing well in his absence.
“It was great,” Leonard said. “They’ve been doing well all year leading the team. With James. Zu has grown a lot… Norm as well. He’s been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. He’s proven himself right and showing the world he can be an All-Star player.”
The Clippers will now head on the road for a two-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets.
