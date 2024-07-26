Kawhi Leonard's Championship Teammate Makes Big Career Decision
Serge Ibaka was one of Kawhi Leonard's greatest teammates. The two won a championship together on the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and then joined together again on the Clippers in 2021. While Ibaka never won a championship with the Clippers, he was a part of their greatest team in franchise history.
Now, after a season hiatus from the NBA, Serge Ibaka has made his next major basketball career decision. According to ESPN's Gustavo Hofman, Serge Ibaka has signed with Real Madrid for the 2024-25 season. Here is Hofman's exact report, translated into English.
"Serge Ibaka is back at Real Madrid," Hofman said. "After a short stint in 2011 during the NBA lockout, the Congolese center has now signed a one-season contract with the Spanish team, after playing for Bayern. Reinforcement of weight for the Euroleague dispute."
The last NBA team that Serge Ibaka played for was the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2022-23 NBA season. After that, he signed with Bayern Munich for the 2023-24 season. Ibaka has said previously that he wants to keep playing and feels like he can contribute to winning basketball. While NBA teams may not agree with that assessment, it's very clear that he's still greatly wanted overseason. Regardless of how Serge Ibaka's basketball career finishes, he'll be remembered as one of the greatest Toronto Raptors of all time.
