Kawhi Leonard's Statement on Ben Simmons After Clippers-Hawks
Ben Simmons may not have the name value he once had as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, but he's been a very useful asset for the LA Clippers so far this season.
On Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons put up 2 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals in 17 minutes off of the bench. While none of his individual numbers stand out, his presence helped push a massive 35-8 third quarter for the LA Clippers.
After the game, Clippers superstar forward Kawhi Leonard gave his thoughts on Simmons and his performance in the game against the Hawks.
Simmons was in the midst of a seven-game absence before returning to the Clippers on Friday night. Through six games with LA this season, Simmons is averaging 6.0 points, 4.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on 53.6% shooting from the field. He doesn't have the same impact as he once did during his All-Star playing days with the 76ers, but Simmons is still important.
For the LA Clippers to make some noise and upset some teams in the NBA playoffs they'll certainly need every player healthy and available. From Kawhi Leonard to Ben Simmons to Kris Dunn, the Clippers don't have the luxury to enter a series without their key players available.
The LA Clippers face off against the Charlotte Hornets next on Saturday night.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade