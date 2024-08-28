Kevin Durant Reunites With Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Teammate
Kevin Durant may have left the Oklahoma City Thunder on very bad terms, but he still gets love from his former teammates, like 10x NBA All-Star James Harden.
Harden posted photos from his birthday on social media where he revealed that he linked up with Kevin Durant at the event. It's a nice gesture from Harden, showing that there's no love lost between him and Durant after multiple breakups on the OKC Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets.
Just a few seasons ago, James Harden and Kevin Durant had a rough breakup on the Brooklyn Nets. One that caused Durant to join the Phoenix Suns, Kyrie Irving to join the Dallas Mavericks, and James Harden to join the Philadelphia 76ers. The relationship had gotten so awkward, that Harden was chosen last during the 2022 All-Star draft, where Durant refused to select him on his team. It was a moment that immediately went viral, and still has over 6 million views.
There was once a time when Kevin Durant was rumored to join Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers, but it seems like those days are completely gone. However, one would have to wonder how a trio of Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden would look together. If anything, it would be an even better version of how last year's trio with Paul George looked.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement