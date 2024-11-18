Kevin Durant’s Heartfelt Message to James Harden After Historic Achievement
Not only did the Los Angeles Clippers get a win on Sunday night, but it marked a special moment for the record-setting career of James Harden, as he overtook Ray Allen to move to second all-time on the three-pointers made list in NBA history. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is now the only player in front of Harden, with 807 makes separating the two players who came from the 2009 NBA Draft.
With this milestone came praise around the league, and one of those players was a legendary former teammate of Harden. Shared in a post from the Clippers, former league MVP Kevin Durant congratulated his once Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets teammate Harden on his accomplishment.
As the post revealed, Durant assisted Harden on his first career three-pointer back in Oklahoma City. "Been a great teammate, great friend, I love you brother, keep grinding" Durant added in his congratulatory message.
Durant and Harden had their most success together early in their career with the Thunder, where they made the NBA Finals in 2012 but lost to the Miami Heat in five games. While they did join together in Brooklyn later on, injuries kept them from even making the conference finals there.
The former teammates are scheduled to share the floor again when they face off on January 27th in Phoenix on NBA TV.
