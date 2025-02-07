Key Starter Ruled OUT in Clippers-Pacers
The Indiana Pacers traveled to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, as both teams look to get back in the win column, entering the game coming off a loss.
While the Pacers didn't make any significant moves at the deadline, the Clippers made a few moves in the last couple of days to bolster the depth on the roster.
A contest between two teams, each entering Thursday's game with 28 wins, fans expected a close one as they look to head towards the All-Star break on a good note. Unfortunately for Indiana, they'll be without one of their key starters for the remainder of the game due to injury.
As announced by the Pacers, starting center Myles Turner will not return to Thursday's contest as he is undergoing concussion evaluation.
Turner, who's in his 10th year with the team since being drafted there in 2015, is a standout shot blocker who's seen great progression as a three-point shooter this year. While he's been thrown around in trade rumors for years now, he remains in Indiana past the deadline.
Statistically this season, he's appeared in 45 games for the Pacers, averaging 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and shooting 40.2% from behind the arc. Paired alongside All-Star forward Pascal Siakam in the frontcourt, the two form one of the top frontcourts in the NBA.
Los Angeles entered the game as favorites and could see a boost in their chances with Turner sidelined for the remainder of the game.
