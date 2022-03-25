Kyrie Irving Calls Devin Booker The MVP

With their 60th win of the season, the Phoenix Suns became the first and likely only team to reach that mark this year. It has been a truly dominant year for the reigning Western Conference champions; however, their best player has not gotten much MVP buzz. Averaging over 26 PPG for the league's top team, Devin Booker has been great this year. According to Kyrie Irving, he is the league's MVP:

Following a performance against the Denver Nuggets, where Booker went for 49 points and 10 assists, Kyrie Irving placed his vote for league MVP. While players ultimately do not get to vote on the award, the co-sign is a significant one for Booker. Less than a week ago, Kyrie Irving's superstar teammate Kevin Durant gave Joel Embiid the nod for league MVP, but Kyrie is going with Booker.

For years, the MVP award was given to the best player on one of the league's best teams. By that criteria, Booker should certainly be in the running, but with monster stat-lines taking over the conversation, he likely will not be a finalist. Players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic are putting up numbers that are too hard to deny, and while none of their teams are anywhere near the Suns, Embiid and Giannis have their respective squads battling for a top spot out East, which will likely be enough to qualify for the award.

While there are no clear parameters for the MVP award, Kyrie Irving believes Devin Booker has done what it takes to win it.

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Picks Joel Embiid to Win MVP

Ja Morant Believes Devin Booker Deserves More Respect

Bradley Beal Believes Jayson Tatum is Next Face of the NBA