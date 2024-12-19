Kyrie Irving's Official Injury Status for Clippers-Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks have already ruled out superstar guard Luka Doncic for Thursday night’s game against the LA Clippers. One of the best players in the NBA, Doncic has been especially dominant against the Clippers throughout his career. These two teams will play again on Saturday.
On LA’s side, the Clippers remain without star forward Kawhi Leonard. Making the trip to Dallas, Leonard is with the team, but will not play on this three-game road trip. In addition to the injury absences of Leonard and Doncic, the Mavericks are also listing Kyrie Irving on their injury report for this game.
Irving’s official status for this game is questionable with right shoulder soreness.
Via Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal: “Kyrie Irving put in extra work after today's Dallas Mavericks practice. He's questionable (right shoulder soreness) on the injury report. More details are below in my article on @DALHoopsJournal.”
Irving has appeared in 24 games this season, averaging 23.9 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.7 rebounds on very impressive 50/47/88 shooting splits. Missing just two games all season, Irving has been very durable for the Mavericks. It seems like the star guard will continue to go through his game day routine before seeing how he feels ahead of tip-off on Thursday.
Dallas has been playing well, winning eight of its last 10 games, so this game will be a challenge for the Clippers, especially if Irving is able to go.
