All Clippers

Kyrie Irving's Official Injury Status for Clippers-Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have released their injury report against the LA Clippers.

Joey Linn

Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after suffering an injury during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after suffering an injury during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks have already ruled out superstar guard Luka Doncic for Thursday night’s game against the LA Clippers. One of the best players in the NBA, Doncic has been especially dominant against the Clippers throughout his career. These two teams will play again on Saturday.

On LA’s side, the Clippers remain without star forward Kawhi Leonard. Making the trip to Dallas, Leonard is with the team, but will not play on this three-game road trip. In addition to the injury absences of Leonard and Doncic, the Mavericks are also listing Kyrie Irving on their injury report for this game.

Kyrie Irving
Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Irving’s official status for this game is questionable with right shoulder soreness.

Via Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal: “Kyrie Irving put in extra work after today's Dallas Mavericks practice. He's questionable (right shoulder soreness) on the injury report. More details are below in my article on @DALHoopsJournal.”

Irving has appeared in 24 games this season, averaging 23.9 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.7 rebounds on very impressive 50/47/88 shooting splits. Missing just two games all season, Irving has been very durable for the Mavericks. It seems like the star guard will continue to go through his game day routine before seeing how he feels ahead of tip-off on Thursday.

Dallas has been playing well, winning eight of its last 10 games, so this game will be a challenge for the Clippers, especially if Irving is able to go.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News