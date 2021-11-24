LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers Among Most Unhealthy Teams in the NBA

In a Western Conference that is packed with talent, health often determines seeding placement. This is not a perfect correlation, as some teams simply outshine others, but when comparing two similarly constructed teams, health is often the tie-breaker.

At full-strength, the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers both expect to contend for a title. Unfortunately for the two Los Angeles franchises, health has not been on their side to begin the season. According to Jeff Stotts of InStreetClothes.com, the Clippers and Lakers are two of the five teams who have suffered the most missed games due to injury this season.

There is some important context to this stat, because while the Lakers have had LeBron James for just 8 games this season, the Clippers have not had Kawhi Leonard at all. Both teams have spent time without their best player, but the Clippers have yet to see theirs take the floor.

Regardless of who has been impacted more by injuries to start the season, there is no question that both Los Angeles teams have yet to put their best possible product on the floor. The Clippers are 10-8, which is tied for 5th in the Western Conference, while the Lakers are in sole possessions of the 9th-seed at 9-10. It goes without saying, but if both teams were fully healthy, they would be much closer to the top on the Western Conference standings than they are right now.

Related Articles

Marcus Morris Says Refs Won't Let Him Breathe on Luka Doncic

Mark Cuban Reacts to Staples Center Changing Its Name to Crypto.com Arena

Marcus Morris on the Dallas Mavericks: 'We Beat Them All The Time'