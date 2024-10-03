LA Clippers Announce Incredible New Partnership
The LA Clippers have placed a strong emphasis on the community since Steve Ballmer took over as owner. This has been especially evident since the team began moving to the brand new Intuit Dome in Inglewood.
Wanting to strengthen the community near where they play, the Clippers have launched several different initiatives in the last year to accomplish this goal. In a recent announcement, the Clippers revealed a new partnership with Eleven Sports Media to launch a Small Business Partner Program.
“The LA Clippers have partnered with Eleven Sports Media to launch an innovative Small Business Partner Program,” the team wrote in a release. “The program will give small to medium sized businesses the opportunity to partner with the Clippers, offering partnership benefits not typically available to smaller-scale enterprises.”
The Clippers added, “Small Business Partners throughout the Los Angeles area will have access to numerous shared and solus branding opportunities on every gameday, in a landmark point of the club’s history, as they move into their new home at the Intuit Dome.”
This is one of several ways the Clippers have continued their commitment to the community, and particularly those who may not have opportunities like this otherwise. Through the aligned vision of the Clippers and Eleven Sports Media, the two sides are coming together to provide unique opportunities to small businesses.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement