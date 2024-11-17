LA Clippers Announce Player Set to Make Injury Return
The LA Clippers have been without both Kawhi Leonard and Mo Bamba to start the NBA season. Bamba has been out with left knee injury recovery, while Leonard has been out with right knee injury recovery.
The Clippers recently announced that Bamba would begin a G League assignment with the San Diego Clippers, and the 7-foot-0 center has since completed that assignment.
Playing 21 minutes against the Valley Suns on Thursday, Bamba tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds on 4/10 from the field. The former sixth overall pick made one three-point basket in his two attempts from deep, adding one assist and one personal foul to his final line.
The Clippers have announced their injury report for Sunday night’s game against the Utah Jazz, and Bamba has been listed as available. Leonard remains out, as he is now the only injured Clippers player.
There is no word on when Leonard will return, as his injury designation remains right knee injury recovery.
As for Bamba, he will slot in as Ty Lue’s backup center. Former first round pick Kai Jones has appeared in 10 games for the Clippers this season at the backup center spot, but has seen his minutes dwindle in recent weeks.
Lue likes going small with a player like Nicolas Batum at the backup center spot, so there is no guarantee Bamba will see extended playing time. That said, he is now available as an option of the bench.
