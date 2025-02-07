LA Clippers Announce Trade With Milwaukee Bucks
The LA Clippers did not make the blockbuster moves that the Los Angeles Lakers or Sacramento Kings did, but they made moves on the margins.
One of those moves was to send backup guard Kevin Porter Jr. to the Milwaukee Bucks in a trade for MarJon Beauchamp. The Clippers announced the trade and made it official on Friday morning.
"Beauchamp, 24, has played in 26 games with the Bucks this season, averaging 2.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 4.7 minutes. The 6-foot-7 forward has appeared in 126 games across three NBA seasons with Milwaukee, averaging 4.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 11.4 minutes. Prior to being selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Beauchamp spent time with the G League Ignite and appeared in the 2022 Rising Stars during NBA All-Star Weekend," the Clippers said.
The trade was a bit shocking from the standpoint of Kevin Porter Jr. having an important role on the Clippers. He played in 46 games for the Clippers, averaging 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 42/25/65 shooting in 19.6 minutes a game.
The Clippers used Porter so heavily that he was taking rotation minutes from long-time guard Terance Mann, who was also traded to the Atlanta Hawks.
While the Clippers have been linked to acquiring Ben Simmons after his buyout from the Brooklyn Nets, it remains to be seen who'll take the backup point guard minutes for the team.
