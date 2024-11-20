All Clippers

LA Clippers Coach Reveals New Kawhi Leonard Injury Update

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has missed the entire season due to injury recovery.

Joey Linn

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard watches game action against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Intuit Dome.
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard watches game action against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Intuit Dome. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has missed every game this season due to right knee injury recovery. The Clippers have gone 8-7 in his absence, but recognize that their ability to maximize this roster is dependent on his health.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue has given weekly updates on Leonard when asked about his progress, and while Lue’s answers have been mostly insignificant, he did reveal a small bit of news before Monday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

According to Lue, Leonard has begun shooting “a little bit” but will be out all week. Ruling Leonard out for week-long stretches has been the standard approach for Lue, and does not indicate the star forward is eyeing a return any time next week. 

This is not a significant update as it pertains to Leonard’s injury recovery, but it is more information than had been given prior to Monday’s pregame press conference. Leonard’s eventual return to practice will be a noteworthy step towards his return, but Lue has not yet revealed when that is expected to take place.

For now, the Clippers have done well to stay afloat in the absence of their best player. As Lue stated after Monday’s win, the team just needs to stack as many victories as possible until they get Leonard back.

The Clippers host the Orland Magic on Wednesday at Intuit Dome.

