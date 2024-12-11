LA Clippers Forward Makes Statement on Kawhi Leonard's Return to Practice
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been sidelined all season due to right knee injury recovery. Until Tuesday, Leonard had not practiced with the team as he was limited to individual shooting drills. That has now changed as the star forward eyes a return to game action.
Speaking with reporters prior to Tuesday’s practice, Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed that Leonard went through offensive plays and defensive coverages with the team, but did not take contact.
“It raised our energy,” Lue said of Leonard’s return to practice. “Just for our guys to see him on the floor brought a juice to our team. We needed that jolt.”
Clippers forward Jordan Miller revealed how Leonard’s return to the court took place, telling reporters he snuck into a drill.
“Just the energy he brings being on the court,” Miller said of Leonard’s return. “He kinda snuck his way in, too. Very Kawhi-like… We were doing a shooting drill beginning of practice. The next thing you know I’m passing it to Kawhi.”
Lue said there are things Leonard still needs to do before getting cleared for contact and eventually game action, but added the two-time Finals MVP is looking and moving well. Leonard will not play this week as he continues to ramp up, but his return to practice is certainly a massive step towards his eventual season debut.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade