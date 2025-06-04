LA Clippers’ Free Agency Plans Revealed
The Clippers are facing a crucial offseason following a successful 2024-25 season. Although Los Angeles was eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, the team achieved its second consecutive 50-win season, which was regarded as a "transition year."
Although the Clippers are not at the level of the now Western Conference champion Oklahoma City Thunder, they did take the team that gave them the most problems to seven games in the Denver Nuggets. While hypotheticals are off the table in the playoffs, the Clippers were a very competitive team with or without Kawhi Leonard.
However, after their third consecutive first-round exit from the playoffs, the Clippers have decisions to make and money to spend. The Clippers will have the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception at their disposal in the 2025 offseason, which is estimated to be around $14.1 million.
A new report by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto revealed that the team could look to use that to add to their depth.
"Depending on the market, it’s unclear if the mid-level exception will go to one player or split among multiple players to fortify the team’s depth," Scotto wrote.
He continued to say, "Barring a trade of that magnitude, the Clippers are expected to have the non-taxpayer mid-level exception and will target a backup point guard and a center who can defend and protect the rim."
The Clippers' current backup center, Drew Eubanks, did not see many minutes down the stretch in favor of buyout signing Ben Simmons. Simmons could not provide rim protection or a scoring punch behind standout center Ivica Zubac.
It has long been known that free agent guard Malcolm Brogdon is on the Clippers' radar. Additionally, at the center position, names like Clint Capela, Kevon Looney, Andre Drummond, and Precious Achiuwa could be considered by the Clippers.
