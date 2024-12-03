LA Clippers Guard Could Potentially Get Traded for 2nd Round Pick
After losing Paul George in free agency, many expected the LA Clippers to be near the bottom of the Western Conference this season. While it is still early, LA enters Tuesday with a 13-9 record that has them 6th in the West.
While it remains to be seen what the Clippers do at the NBA trade deadline, their current rotation gives a few indications of what they may do. Unable to find trade suitors for PJ Tucker and Bones Hyland last deadline or during the offseason, the Clippers brought both back this season. Tucker is currently away from the team, and Hyland has not gotten any rotation minutes despite injuries to LA’s backcourt.
Clippers president Lawrence Frank addressed the Hyland situation when speaking with reporters in Las Vegas this summer.
“If he’s with us, we expect him to compete for playing time," Frank said. "If we don’t think there’s an opportunity for him, then there will be an opportunity for him elsewhere.”
In a recent report, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed that Hyland could be traded for as little as one second round pick.
Via Scotto: “After the team landed Dunn as the primary backup point guard this offseason, the writing was on the wall for Hyland, who recently turned 24. Hyland will be eligible for restricted free agency this summer. Given Hyland’s age and contract situation, there’s a chance a team will consider trading a second-round pick to take a chance on him.”
Hyland has shown flashes of ability in Los Angeles, but the consistent opportunity has not been there due to the team always having veteran guards ahead of him in the rotation. Struggling in his few extended opportunities, including last season when Russell Westbrook fractured his hand, Hyland seemingly does not have much of a future with the Clippers.
