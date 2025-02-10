LA Clippers Make Ben Simmons Announcement
After the NBA Trade Deadline, the LA Clippers were in dire need of acquiring a backup point guard. The team had lost Kevin Porter Jr., Terance Mann, and Bones Hyland with a major void needing to be filled.
Now, it looks like the Clippers have officially found their backup.
The LA Clippers have officially announced that former NBA All-Star Ben Simmons has been signed to the team. The Clippers revealed the news via a press release on Monday afternoon.
"The LA Clippers have signed Ben Simmons, it was announced by Lawrence Frank, President of Basketball Operations. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released," the Clippers said.
Simmons played in 33 games with the Brooklyn Nets this season before being released, averaging 6.2 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.2 rebounds in 25 minutes a game. The backup guard is shooting 54.7% from the field.
While Simmons has never lived back up to what he was in the 2021 NBA season and prior, he can still be an impactful player on the court. The Clippers have been known to be a franchise where players go to resurrect their carers, something that Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum, and others accomplished.
If the Clippers can get Simmons to become a fraction of what he used to be as a backup point guard, it'll be a huge addition to the team.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade